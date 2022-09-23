Felipe D’Avila says Brazil does not invest in student learning

Felipe D’Avila, candidate for President of the Republic for the New Party, regretted today (22) Brazil‘s performance in the International Student Assessment Program (Pisa). It is an exam administered by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that assesses, every three years, the knowledge of students over 15 in mathematics, science and languages. The last edition took place in 2018.

“Our country is in the last places, and it’s not because of the pandemic, no, it’s been a long time,” wrote the candidate in a post on social media. He stated that, if elected, his goal will be to place Brazil among the 20 best in the world. “How are we going to do that? Change the ruler and focus on basic education. We spend a lot on the education machine, not student learning.”

Pisa 2018 was applied in 79 countries and regions involving 600,000 students. Generating averages below OECD countries, Brazil‘s performance earned it 57th place in reading, 70th in mathematics and 64th in science.

“At the end of Lula’s government, 50% of children up to the age of 8 were not properly literate, and there was no pandemic. Four out of 100 students did not know the proper content of mathematics in high school”, argued the New Party candidate.

D’Avila had no public campaign agenda throughout the day. Tomorrow (23), he will participate in the morning of a meeting with women who are part of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), a worldwide organization formed by business leaders. The meeting will take place in a restaurant in São Paulo.