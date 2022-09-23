Sofia Manzano defends policy to combat oppression

The PCB candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Sofia Manzano, defended today (22), on her social media, the implementation of a policy to combat oppression, such as machismo, racism and LGBTphobia. According to the candidate, the measure should guarantee rights and decent living conditions for oppressed groups.

Sofia Manzano also said that, if elected, she will expand maternity and paternity leave, legalize abortion and guarantee care in the public health network, and implement public policies that enable women to emancipate themselves from domestic work, such as the creation of day care centers, cafeterias and public laundries.

The PCB candidate also stated that she will maintain the current policy of racial quotas, freedom of religious worship, and will fight attacks on African-based religions. She also defended an end to the genocide of indigenous peoples and black people.