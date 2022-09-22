Roger Federer ends his illustrious career later this week, but the Swiss tennis player has assured his millions of fans that he will not become a tennis ghost.

Back in London, where he won a record eight Wimbledon titles, the 41-year-old said he has no intention of stepping away from the sport that has graced him for so long.

Speaking to reporters at London’s O2 Arena, where Federer twice won the ATP Finals title, the Swiss got emotional as he explained his decision to retire.

Asked what his plans are for the future, Federer said he would not disappear like Sweden’s Bjorn Borg, who is organizing the tournament between Europe and the rest of the world this week.

“I just wanted the fans to know that I won’t be a ghost. It’s funny, I talked about Bjorn Borg, he hasn’t returned to Wimbledon for 25 years and that hurts all the fans,” Federer said of the 11-time Grand Slam winner who quit tennis at age 26.

“You will see me again. At what volume, I do not know. I still have to think about it a little bit, give myself some time,” she declared.

Federer announced last Thursday that the Laver Cup, the team event he helped create, will be the final act of his nearly quarter-century professional career.

Not playing competitively since last year’s Wimbledon quarter-final defeat, Federer will make his final match in a doubles match, possibly alongside great rival Rafael Nadal.

Federer still had hope of returning, but said his knee problems finally forced him to retire.

He has won 103 career titles, second only to Jimmy Connors, and holds a record of 237 consecutive weeks at world number one between 2004 and 2008.

