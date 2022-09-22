At COP27, Brazil wants to attract investors with a green energy offer

The Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, said today (21) that the energy crisis in Europe, generated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, opens an opportunity for Brazil. In an interview with the program The Voice of Brazilhe said that industries are looking for a place where energy is accessible and the country offers that.

“To give you an idea, Brazil has an energy cost of 40 euros per megawatt. In Europe, it is priced at 200 and reached 1,000. With this movement to make energy more expensive in Europe, a lot of industry will be transferred to Brazil, looking at the opportunity of these clean energies that Brazil has ”, he explained.

According to him, Brazil already produces a lot of clean energy, including wind, solar and biomass, and still has the potential to expand it.

“Brazil broke a record for wind energy on land: 21 gigawatts (GW). Just to give us an idea, Itaipu has an installed capacity of 14 GW. So volume is quite relevant. Solar are also 14 GW, an ‘Itaipu’ already installed from solar. And biomass. These three sources are the top three to harness and generate this clean energy that everyone is looking for,” he said. “Apart from all that, we have 50 ‘Itaipus’ that can be installed at sea and all this surplus energy can be transformed into hydrogen and green ammonia for export”.

COP27

According to him, Brazil will take advantage of COP27, the next United Nations Conference on Climate Change, which takes place in November, in Egypt, to present these investment opportunities in the country.

Joaquim Leite said that Brazil will have a stand of 300 square meters and will present the themes of green energy, industry and sustainable agriculture.

“We will take the opportunity for you to undertake and invest in Brazil, especially because of green energy and this volume of energy that Brazil has a surplus. We are designing it to be a climate conference for a real and sustainable Brazil”.

fleet renewal

In the interview, the minister also spoke about the federal government’s proposal to create a car fleet renewal program in the country, as a way of stimulating the automobile industry and putting more energy-efficient vehicles into circulation.

“The federal government is designing a sustainable fleet renewal program. If we take this vehicle and turn it into scrap for a circular economy, through an economic incentive, this would certainly have an impact on this sector of the economy, which is the automobile, and would have a very positive impact on the environment”.