At the UN, Brazilian Chancellor meets with representatives from 3 countries

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Carlos França, met this Wednesday (21) with the Deputy Prime Minister and Chancellor of Cambodia, Prak Sokhonn, in a meeting on the sidelines of the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations ( UN), in New York, United States. According to Itamaraty, both dealt with bilateral cooperation, regional contexts and the recent designation of Brazil as a sectoral dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), currently chaired by Cambodia.

The economic bloc was the third destination for Brazil‘s exports and the second largest trade surplus in 2021. From January to August 2022, Brazil has already exported more than US$ 16 billion to Asean, with a surplus of US$ 9.5 billion .

Also according to the Itamaraty, Carlos França presented to Prak Sokhonn the candidacy of professor Leonardo Nemer Caldeira Brant for a vacancy in the International Court of Justice, in the elections that will take place in November this year.

The Brazilian chancellor has been in New York since the weekend. Yesterday (20) he accompanied President Jair Bolsonaro’s speech at the opening of the 77th UN General Assembly. The Brazilian president stated, among other points, that despite the global crisis, the national economy is in “full recovery”.

El Salvador

In another bilateral meeting, Carlos França met with the chancellor of El Salvador, Alexandra Hill, when they signed an air services agreement.

“The agreement expands the possibilities of air traffic between Brazil and El Salvador and has the potential to promote the mobility of people and goods, generating concrete benefits for both countries”, informed the Itamaraty Palace.

France also presented Caldeira Brant’s candidacy to the Salvadoran chancellor for a seat on the International Court of Justice.

Guinea Bissau

Carlos França’s third meeting of the day was with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Communities of Guinea-Bissau, Suzi Barbosa. Both talked about the bilateral agenda.

According to Itamaraty, Brazil contributes to the training of people from Guinea-Bissau, as it is the second destination among participants in the Student-Graduate Agreement Program (PEC-G).

In addition, the minister highlighted, Brazil was re-elected to the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission, last June, the body in which it presides over the configuration for Guinea-Bissau, supporting the process of consolidation of institutions and the economic development of the country.