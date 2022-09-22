Breaking is present at the Brazilian University Games

New to the competition program for the next edition of the Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris (France) in 2024, breaking (or breakdance) is present in the national stage of the 2022 Brazilian University Games (JUBs), which has been held in Brasília since the last Sunday (18).

For athlete Denilson Deivid, the entry of breaking into the Olympic program is an important achievement, which can help other modalities to conquer their space: “I am sure that having breaking both in the JUBs and in the Olympic Games opens doors to many other modalities , and plants the flag of breaking culture even more on bigger stages. We came to stay”.

Carolaine Navarro, a UNIFOR student, also celebrates the space conquered by breakdance. The bgirl, better known as Karolzinha, was encouraged by her mother to practice the sport. “I’m very happy to see JUBs giving space to breaking. Today, being able to represent the sport and seeing that breaking has come so far is the certainty that this is just the beginning.”

Disputes until Sunday

In 2022, JUBs gathers more than 7 thousand participants (among athletes, coaching staff, health professionals and volunteers) from all over the country until the 25th.

Students between 18 and 25 years of age, regularly enrolled in a higher education institution, previously selected in the state selective, can participate in the University Games.

In all, 28 modalities are part of the sporting schedule of the event, including academic, Olympic, Paralympic and electronic. Breaking is part of the University Games for the first time. After a period of hiatus, skateboarding and cheerleading return to the event.