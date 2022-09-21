BrazilBrazil

Monaco remains on the Formula 1 calendar for the 2023 season

Formula 1 will have a record 24 races in 2023, with the Monaco Grand Prix maintained after some uncertainty about its future.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) announced approval of the calendar on Tuesday (20), with a night race in Las Vegas set to debut as the penultimate race of the season in November and the third GP in the United States.

Brazil hosts the third-to-last race, on November 5, at the Interlagos circuit, in São Paulo.

Bahrain will open the season on March 5, with Abu Dhabi hosting the final on November 26.

“The presence of 24 races on the FIA ​​Formula 1 World Championship calendar [Federação Internacional de Automobilismo] 2023 is further evidence of the sport’s growth and appeal on a global scale,” said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“The addition of new venues and the maintenance of traditional events underlines the good stewardship of the sport by the FIA,” he added.

See the F1 calendar for 2023:

March 5th – Bahrain
March 19 – Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
April 2 – Australia (Melbourne)
April 16 – China (Shanghai)
April 30 – Azerbaijan (Baku)
May 7th – Miami
May 21 – Emilia Romagna (Imola)
May 28 – Monaco
June 4 – Spain (Barcelona)
June 18 – Canada (Montreal)
July 2 – Austria (Spielberg)
July 9 – Great Britain (Silverstone)
July 23 – Hungary
July 30 – Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)
August 27 – Netherlands (Zandvoort)
September 3 – Italy (Monza)
September 17th – Singapore
September 24 – Japan (Suzuka)
October 8th – Qatar
October 22 – United States (Austin)
October 29 – Mexico
November 5 – Brazil (Interlagos)
November 18 – Las Vegas
November 26 – Abu Dhabi

