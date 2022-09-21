Monaco remains on the Formula 1 calendar for the 2023 season

Formula 1 will have a record 24 races in 2023, with the Monaco Grand Prix maintained after some uncertainty about its future.

BREAKING: The Monaco Grand Prix will be on the F1 race calendar until at least 2025 🙌#F1 pic.twitter.com/IfOQ2dJ3VM — Formula 1 (@F1) September 20, 2022

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) announced approval of the calendar on Tuesday (20), with a night race in Las Vegas set to debut as the penultimate race of the season in November and the third GP in the United States.

Brazil hosts the third-to-last race, on November 5, at the Interlagos circuit, in São Paulo.

Bahrain will open the season on March 5, with Abu Dhabi hosting the final on November 26.

“The presence of 24 races on the FIA ​​Formula 1 World Championship calendar [Federação Internacional de Automobilismo] 2023 is further evidence of the sport’s growth and appeal on a global scale,” said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“The addition of new venues and the maintenance of traditional events underlines the good stewardship of the sport by the FIA,” he added.

Introducing the 2023 F1 Calendar 👀 Get set for a record-breaking 24 races next season!#F1 pic.twitter.com/t6Jl521H1G — Formula 1 (@F1) September 20, 2022

See the F1 calendar for 2023:

March 5th – Bahrain

March 19 – Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

April 2 – Australia (Melbourne)

April 16 – China (Shanghai)

April 30 – Azerbaijan (Baku)

May 7th – Miami

May 21 – Emilia Romagna (Imola)

May 28 – Monaco

June 4 – Spain (Barcelona)

June 18 – Canada (Montreal)

July 2 – Austria (Spielberg)

July 9 – Great Britain (Silverstone)

July 23 – Hungary

July 30 – Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)

August 27 – Netherlands (Zandvoort)

September 3 – Italy (Monza)

September 17th – Singapore

September 24 – Japan (Suzuka)

October 8th – Qatar

October 22 – United States (Austin)

October 29 – Mexico

November 5 – Brazil (Interlagos)

November 18 – Las Vegas

November 26 – Abu Dhabi

