Covid-19: Brazil records 90 deaths and 8,700 cases in 24 hours

State and municipal health departments recorded 8,741 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours across the country. According to the bodies, 90 deaths from complications associated with the disease were also confirmed in the same period.

The data are in the update from the Ministry of Health released this Tuesday (20), with the exception of information from Mato Grosso, which was not updated by the state government, according to the federal folder.

With the new information, the total number of people infected by the new coronavirus during the pandemic already adds up to 34,600,768.

The number of cases being monitored for covid-19 stands at 148,409. The term is given to designate cases reported in the last 14 days that were neither discharged nor resulted in death.

With today’s numbers, the total number of deaths has reached 685,518 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are still 3,212 deaths under investigation. The occurrences involve cases in which the patient died, but the investigation if the cause was covid-19 still requires additional tests and procedures.

So far, 33,766,841 people have recovered from Covid-19. The number corresponds to just over 97% of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, the daily number tends to be lower due to the difficulty of feeding the databases by the municipal and state health departments. On Tuesdays, the number, in general, is higher due to the update of cases accumulated on weekends.

States

According to the balance of the Ministry of Health, at the top of the ranking of states with the most deaths from covid-19 recorded so far are São Paulo (174,514), Rio de Janeiro (75,648), Minas Gerais (63,728), Paraná (45,263) and Rio Grande do Sul (41,026).

The states with the fewest deaths resulting from the pandemic are Acre (2,029), Amapá (2,163), Roraima (2,173), Tocantins (4,204) and Sergipe (6,434).

Vaccination

Until this Tuesday, the vaccinometer of the Ministry of Health indicated a total of 481,966,214 doses of vaccines against covid-19 applied in the country, since the beginning of the immunization campaign. Of these vaccine applications, 179.6 million are first dose, 161.1 million are second dose and 4.9 million are single dose.

The booster dose has already been given to more than 98.2 million people and the second extra dose or fourth dose to just over 32.9 million. The panel also records 4.7 million doses as “additional”, which are those applied to those who had received Janssen’s immunizer, a single dose.