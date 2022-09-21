Surfing: WSL announces 2023 World Tour schedule

The WSL (World Surfing League) has announced the official calendar of the 2023 World Tour, which will be the main way for surfing athletes to seek a spot in the next edition of the Olympic Games, in 2024 in Paris (France). In the press release, the surfing authority confirmed that the Brazilian stage, in Saquarema (Rio de Janeiro), is scheduled to be held between June 23 and June 1 at Praia de Itaúna.

This will be the second year with the new structure proposed by the WSL circuits and competitions board, with ten stages and all with the men’s and women’s categories, the cut in the elite in the middle of the season and the WSL Finals to decide the world titles.

A novelty is that the World Tour will be the main path in the Olympic qualification system for the best surfers in the world. The final ranking of the ten rounds of the regular season, starting in Pipeline and ending in Tahiti, will indicate 18 of the 48 spots for the Paris Games (10 men and eight women).

The 2023 Championship Tour calendar is here! 10 regular-season events, the Mid-season Cut after CT Stop No. 5, and the third-annual Rip Curl WSL Finals. The 2023 CT season will also be the top qualification route for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. pic.twitter.com/xuTLxwqYB2 — World Surf League (@wsl) September 19, 2022

“Following the incredible momentum and milestones we reached in 2022, we will continue to build on our global platform to advance and elevate professional surfing around the world. […]. We tested the new circuit format for the first time this year and will further strengthen the sport through the fully combined World Tour next year, which will also qualify the top 18 surfers for the 2024 Olympic Games,” said the WSL Executive Director. , Erik Logan.