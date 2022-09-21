Atlético condemns hate speech after racist screams against Vinícius

Atlético de Madrid (Spain) condemned hate speech after its fans were filmed shouting racist insults at Brazilian striker Vinicius Júnior, from Real Madrid (Spain), outside the Metropolitano stadium before last Sunday’s match (18) for the Spanish Championship.

The club’s comments, which were echoed by La Liga, were released two days after hundreds of Atlético supporters were heard chanting “Vinicius, you are a monkey, you are a monkey” in a video posted on social media by radio Cope in the run-up to for the Madrid derby, which Real won 2-1.

Local media also reported that monkey-like sounds and chants of “Vinicius, die” were heard during the game.

“Atletico Madrid roundly condemns the inadmissible chants made by a minority of fans outside the stadium before the derby takes place,” the club said in a statement on Tuesday (20).

“Racism is one of the biggest scourges in our society, and unfortunately, the world of football and clubs are not free from its presence.”

Pele, Neymar and other important figures in Brazilian football came out in defense of Vinicius Jr, 22, last Friday (16), after a Spanish commentator said that the Brazilian was not respecting his opponents with his celebrations, comparing his behavior that of a monkey (something that was widely circulated on social media and interpreted as a racist statement).

Vinicius published a video statement on Friday in response to what he called a “xenophobic and racist” insult, saying that he would not “stop dancing” and that “the happiness of a victorious Brazilian black in Europe bothers”.

Real Madrid released a note supporting their player and declaring that they will take legal action against the commentator.

The La Liga note also condemned the abuses.

“Hate speech has no place in La Liga and we always work with clubs and authorities to identify and bring any such case to justice,” the statement said.

“We report all incidents inside and outside stadiums and work with clubs to keep our football friendly and enjoyable.”

“La Liga always reports any incident of hate speech or violence to the authorities and assists in the investigation. We will do the same with what happened on Sunday night.”

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.