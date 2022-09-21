Armed Forces Will Support TSE in Election Security

The Ministry of Defense informed today (20) that it will support the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) with the deployment of troops to guarantee the logistics of distribution of the ballot boxes and the security of the elections. The first round will be held on October 2nd.

The work will be carried out through the activation of the military commands of the North, Northeast, West, East, Plateau and Amazon. The Aerospace Operations Command (COMAE) and Cyber ​​Defense Command (COMDCIBER) will also participate in the operation.

On Saturday (17), the president of the court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, granted the request of regional electoral courts and authorized the deployment of military personnel from the Armed Forces to reinforce the security of the election in 568 locations in 11 states. The measure was unanimously endorsed by the TSE plenary session today (20) at night.

Troops

According to the ministry, military personnel from the Navy, Army and Air Force will guarantee the security of electoral areas and assist in the logistics of distributing electronic voting machines and transporting personnel to communities located in rural, indigenous and riverside areas.

The forces must act in 167 locations in the state of Rio de Janeiro, as requested by the Regional Electoral Court (TRE-RJ). Maranhão requested support in 97 locations.

Security forces will also be sent to Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Ceará, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Pará, Piauí and Tocantins. Among the requests from the TREs of these states are logistical support, including on indigenous lands.

The decision will be forwarded to the Ministry of Defense, which will be responsible for the logistics of distributing the troops.

The deployment of federal troops occurs when a municipality informs the Electoral Court that it is unable to guarantee the normality of the election with the local police force.

In the 2018 elections, 513 locations in 11 states had the presence of military personnel during the election.

In August, Presidential Decree 11,172 authorized the use of the Armed Forces to guarantee voting and the counting of elections.

