President of the TSE meets with the Council of Civil Police Chiefs

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, met today (20) with members of the National Council of Civil Police Chiefs.

Earlier this month, the TSE created an intelligence center to combat political violence in the October elections.

The group will be responsible for collecting data and processing public safety information during the election.

The nucleus is composed of Alexandre de Moraes, three representatives of the court and three representatives of the National Council of Commanders-General of the Military Police (CNCG).

In August, Moraes also met with the general commanders of the military police.

According to the TSE, the security of the elections was discussed during the meeting with the delegates. In addition to reporting the situation in each state, the possibility of restricting and inspecting the carrying of weapons by hunters, shooters and collectors (CACs) during the electoral period was also addressed. Delegates will also have representatives in the intelligence hub.

Article updated at 9:28 pm for additional information.