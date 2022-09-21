Itapecerica da Serra decrees three-day mourning after collapse

The mayor of Itapacerica da Serra, Francisco Nakano, declared three days of mourning in the city after the collapse of an auditorium of the multiteiner container company, located on Estrada Ferreira Guedes. The accident, which took place around 8:55 am today (20) caused the death of nine people and injuries to 31. Of these, 28 needed to be taken to hospitals in the region and three were slightly injured.

Seven of the injured were taken to the Pirajussura General Hospital and are in stable condition. Two more people will still be sent to the scene, the State Health Department said. Six people were taken to the General Hospital of Itapecerica da Serra. Two have already been discharged, one is undergoing surgery and three are under observation.

The other injured were taken to the emergency rooms in Jardim Jacira and in Embu das Artes. Their health status was not reported.

The work of the Fire Department in search of victims was ended around 16 pm this Tuesday. Expert work is now being carried out to determine the causes of the accident.

The State Department of Public Security reported that a wall located inside the company’s auditorium had collapsed. At the time, 64 people were there in a meeting with politicians. One of them was Jones Donizetti, candidate for state deputy for Solidarity.

On social media, Donizetti reported that he was invited to meet the company and was saying goodbye to the workers when part of the concrete structure [do auditório onde eles estavam] it broke, leaving them trapped in the rubble. He was injured. Four of his team members were also trapped in the rubble and had to be taken to hospitals in the region.

According to witnesses, the place where the workers were gathered was an auditorium, which was on a kind of mezzanine with several chairs.

In a press release, the municipal government of Itapecerica da Serra informed that the site project, which had been previously approved by the Environmental Company of the State of São Paulo (Cetesb), was “irregularly altered” and that the regularization of the changes with public agencies was still in process.

THE Brazil Agency could not contact the company Multiteiner.