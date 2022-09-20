D’Avila cites public-private partnership to leverage agribusiness

In a campaign in the city of Rio Verde (GO), the candidate for president of the Republic for the Novo, Felipe D’Avila, evaluated today (20) that the improvement of roads and grain storage need to be investment targets, expanding the potential of the Brazilian agribusiness. He considered, however, that it was difficult to mobilize public resources.

“We need a public-private partnership, we need concessions. If you wait for money from the federal government, it will never arrive. We have the smallest public investment in the history of Brazil. only increases”, he said, referring to the highways.

Commenting on grain storage, D’Avila assessed that Brazil does not have the capacity to deal with record crops that grow annually. “Today we have a storage deficit and this greatly harms Brazilian agribusiness. We have to harvest the soybeans and start selling,” he said.

In Rio Verde, the candidate for Novo visited companies in the municipality involved in the agribusiness chain. He also participated in a meeting with entrepreneurs at the Commercial and Industrial Association of Rio Verde (ACIRV). He will continue in the state and tomorrow (21) he will fulfill his agenda in the capital Goiânia and in Anápolis.

On social media, Felipe D’Avila posted a video in which he praises China. According to him, the country achieved solid growth that generated opportunities for the less fortunate.

“Despite being communist at home, it is one of the most competitive countries in global trade. What made China grow at a rate of more than 8% a year for 40 years was that it became a major power in global trade. And that growth took 800 million out of poverty. There is no social program, no emergency aid, no Bolsa Família that will permanently lift people out of poverty without economic growth”, he said.