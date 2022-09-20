Government and BNDES sign agreement to finance transport projects

The Ministry of Regional Development and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) signed today (19) a protocol of intentions that aims to collect information aimed at the implementation of “medium and large capacity collective public transport projects in Brazilian metropolitan regions with more than 1 million inhabitants”.

The partnership – which includes a series of actions provided for in the National Urban Mobility Strategy – will last 12 months, counting from the publication of the protocol of intentions on the ministry’s official website, but may be renewed by signing an amendment.

“In the first phase of the partnership between MDR and BNDES, studies may be carried out in 21 metropolitan regions of the country that have more than 1 million residents. Meetings will be organized between representatives of the two institutions and the implementation of information prospecting actions with subnational entities to investigate the demand of these locations for subway, urban train, light rail vehicle (VLT) and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems.” , the ministry said.

Project portfolio

With these joint surveys in hand, a “portfolio of projects” will be organized that will point out “the investment needs for the implementation of actions, at different levels of government and, also, of private and international origins”.

During the protocol’s signing ceremony, the Minister of Regional Development, Daniel Ferreira, said that “the BNDES is the largest program structurer in the world”, and that “thanks to it we managed to get a lot off paper”.

According to the National Secretary for Mobility and Regional and Urban Development, Sandra Holanda, “only by adding energy to the private sector and high-powered institutions such as BNDES will we be able to deliver quality services and enhance our results in the area of ​​urban mobility”.

According to the MDR, metropolitan regions with more than 1 million inhabitants have greater passenger demand and major challenges in terms of governance and planning for large metropolitan projects.

Articulation

The expectation is that, with the partnership between the ministry and the bank, it will be possible to “prospect and promote” medium and high capacity collective public transport projects; contribute to the formation of a portfolio of concessions and public-private partnerships (PPPs) that promote improvements and investments in public services, in addition to generating inputs for the elaboration of the National Urban Mobility Strategy.

“The MDR, through the National Secretariat for Mobility and Regional and Urban Development (SMDRU), and the BNDES should work together to align and articulate with states, municipalities and the Federal District, in addition to other possible partners, to obtain information and technical subsidies. In addition, the MDR must make available to BNDES data, analyses, projects, reports or other technical documents that can support the carrying out of studies and evaluations regarding the collective public transport systems of the largest metropolitan regions of the country”, informed, in a note, the Ministry.