Petrobras announces a R$ 0.30 reduction in diesel

Petrobras announced today (19) the reduction in the price of diesel A sold to fuel distributors by R$ 0.30, starting tomorrow (20). With the change, the liter of diesel A supplied by the company will cost R$ 4.89.

The drop in price is equivalent to 5.78% and, according to the state-owned company, “follows the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with its pricing practices”.

Petrobras also explains that, as the diesel sold at service stations has a mandatory blend of 20% biodiesel, the share of diesel A in the final price will rise from R$ 4.67, on average, to R$ 4.40, each liter sold.

The price of diesel sold by Petrobras increased for the last time on June 18, when it reached R$5.61 per liter. Since then, the value has been reduced by R$ 0.20, on August 5; and R$ 0.22, on August 12.

