BrazilBrazil

Petrobras announces a R$ 0.30 reduction in diesel

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read

Petrobras announced today (19) the reduction in the price of diesel A sold to fuel distributors by R$ 0.30, starting tomorrow (20). With the change, the liter of diesel A supplied by the company will cost R$ 4.89.

The drop in price is equivalent to 5.78% and, according to the state-owned company, “follows the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with its pricing practices”.

Petrobras also explains that, as the diesel sold at service stations has a mandatory blend of 20% biodiesel, the share of diesel A in the final price will rise from R$ 4.67, on average, to R$ 4.40, each liter sold.

The price of diesel sold by Petrobras increased for the last time on June 18, when it reached R$5.61 per liter. Since then, the value has been reduced by R$ 0.20, on August 5; and R$ 0.22, on August 12.

Listen on Radioagencia Nacional:

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Government and BNDES sign agreement to finance transport projects

51 mins ago

Agência Brazil explains: what are collective mandates

1 hour ago

UN: education is the most important investment you can make

2 hours ago

Bolsonaro attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.