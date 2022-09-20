Bolsonaro attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London

President Jair Bolsonaro attended, today (19), in London, England, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. “At Westminster Abbey, we pay a final tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and present, on behalf of the fraternal Brazilian people, our prayers that God console King Charles III, his family and his people, firm in the hope that we will all be together in eternal life,” he wrote in a post on social media.

Several royals and world leaders attended the ceremony. Elizabeth died on September 8, aged 96. On the same day, Bolsonaro declared three days of official mourning in Brazil.

After the state funeral in London, the monarch’s body was taken to Windsor Castle, which is on the outskirts of the British capital, where she was buried.

Accompanied by the first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, the Brazilian president also attended, this Monday, the reception offered by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly.

In the late afternoon, Bolsonaro leaves the English capital for New York, in the United States. Tomorrow (20), he will deliver the opening speech of the high-level debates of the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations.

Interim

While Bolsonaro is out of the country, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco is in charge of the Presidency of the Republic. He must remain in office until Wednesday (21), the day on which the representative must return to Brazil.

In the same period, the vice president of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão (second in line for the presidential succession) and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (third in succession) are also abroad. The two are running for elective positions in the 2022 Elections and, therefore, cannot assume the Presidency.