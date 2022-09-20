City of SP starts vaccinating 9- and 10-year-olds against HPV

Starting today (19), 9 and 10-year-old boys living in the city of São Paulo can be vaccinated against HPV (human papillomavirus). The information was confirmed by the Municipal Health Department.

Until then, this vaccine was only given to boys aged 11 to 14 years and girls aged 9 to 14 years. But last week, the Ministry of Health decided to extend this vaccine also to boys aged 9 and 10 years.

Vaccination for HPV prevents cancers caused by these viruses. Among the serious types of cancer are cervical, vulva, vagina, anus, penis, mouth and throat. Another benefit of the vaccine is to reduce the occurrence of genital warts, known as condyloma. In the capital of São Paulo, in 2021, the vaccination coverage of the male population, between 11 and 14 years of age, was 57.67%, and of the female population, between 9 and 14 years, was 68.41%. The coverage target, however, is much higher than that, around 80%.

meningococcus

Adolescents aged 13 and 14 living in São Paulo, of any gender, are also eligible to receive the ACWY meningococcal vaccine as of today (19). This vaccine was aimed only at the age group of 11 and 12 years old, but now, by decision of the Ministry of Health, adolescents aged 13 and 14 can be vaccinated until June 2023.

According to the department, the expansion of the age group aims to increase vaccination coverage of children and adolescents for immunizations of extreme importance to these audiences.

Vaccination against ACWY meningococcus prevents four different types of bacteria that cause meningitis which, although they are rare diseases, can lead to about 20 to 25% of those affected to death and, in other cases, leave serious sequelae such as deafness, loss of of limbs, convulsions etc.

“Both vaccines are safe and effective. Ideally, HPV should be applied as early as possible for increased production of antibodies that will protect those who take it from cancers that could occur in the future. The fight against meningococci has the potential to eliminate bacteria from the throats of young people and prevent the disease from occurring in them, as well as reducing the chance of meningitis outbreaks in their community. Municipal Health.

On the internet, it is possible to find more information about vaccination in the city of São Paulo and the list of nearest health units.