At Abimaq congress, minister defends reindustrialization of the country

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Paulo Alvim, defended, during the Brazilian Congress of the Machinery and Equipment Industry, reindustrialization as a State policy.

“This is a fundamental point and it is quite strong because reindustrialization involves focus, choices of segments where we have the capacity to be competitive, a strategy of aggregation of values, mainly with strong action in the variable research and development”.

Alvim participated this Monday morning (19) in the Policy Panel on Innovation and Industry 4.0 of the 7th edition of the Brazilian Congress of the Machinery and Equipment Industry. With the theme “The Necessary Transformations”, the congress was organized by the Brazilian Association of Machinery and Equipment Industry (Abimaq).

The event addresses topics such as the advancement and modernization of industries based on technological evolution through investments in innovation, digital transformation and industry 4.0 technologies and which public policy guidelines in technology and innovation should be created.

The minister highlighted that the portfolio has experienced, since January 2019, the challenge of building a national innovation policy.

“The biggest challenge is for Brazil to be in the 57th position in the global innovation index: which makes a difference when we think about a new reindustrialization policy, a new country strategy, and competitive repositioning at an international level. This innovation policy was built in a process that listened to society, more than that, public policy governance was built to support innovation, there was competition and not a conversion of instruments to support innovation by companies, highlighting that those who do innovation are the companies”.

Alvim also highlighted the evolution of startups in the country. “The effort built in partnership with the startup support ecosystem involving, at the federal level, more than 13 institutions, but mainly the public and private actors that support Brazilian startups have given a very positive response. The legal framework for startups is an instrument that has also advanced a lot”.

In his speech, the minister emphasized the importance of providing stability and continuity to sector policies. “When we talk about Science, Technology and Innovation, we are talking about State policy and not government policy, so it is something that has to be built with all the actors in the ecosystem in order to provide stability and continuity so that, with this, we can advance”.