Daily average oil production in the sharing regime grows 3%

In the month of July, the daily average of oil production in the sharing regime reached 691 thousand barrels per day (bpd), revealing an increase of 3% compared to the previous month, according to the Monthly Bulletin of Production Sharing Contracts, released today (19) by Pre-Salt Oil (PPSA). Since the beginning of the historical series, in 2017, the production accumulated in the production sharing regime totaled 229.2 million barrels of oil, of which 16 million belonged to the Union.

Currently, six contracts are in production, with Búzios being responsible for the largest production (422 thousand bpd), followed by Sépia (100 thousand bpd), Libra (86 thousand bpd), Atapu (72 thousand bpd), Entorno de Sapinhoá (7 thousand bpd) and Southwest of Tartaruga Verde (4 thousand bpd). The daily average of the Union’s oil share in the contracts, in July, reached 27.9 thousand barrels, most of which came from Libra (13.4 thousand bpd).

Natural gas

Regarding natural gas, the bulletin reveals that production with commercial use averaged 1.97 million cubic meters per day (m³/day), with 1.78 million m³/day coming from the Production Sharing Contract (CPP). ) from Búzios, 157 thousand m³/day from the CPP in the surroundings of Sapinhoá and 28 thousand m³/day from the CPP in the Southwest of Tartaruga Verde. The result was 19% above the figure in June and was driven by the increase in production in Búzios, according to PPSA.

The average of the Union’s share of natural gas available in July was 133,000 m³/day, with 105,000 m³/day from the Sapinhoá surroundings, 25,000 m³/day from Búzios and 2,000 m³/day from the Southwest of Tartaruga Verde. There was a reduction of 23% in relation to the previous month. The drop was attributed to operational occurrences at the Sapinhoá CPP. Since 2017, the accumulated production of natural gas with commercial use totals 643 million m³, with the Union’s share of 133 million m³.