Vice President of Brazil Meets with Acting President of Peru

The vice president of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão, met this Monday (19) with his counterpart, Dina Boluarte, in Lima, capital of Peru, where he has an official agenda until Wednesday (21). Boluarte is in the exercise of the Peruvian presidency while the incumbent, Pedro Castillo, participates in the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), in New York (USA).

Mourão’s trip includes, in addition to the bilateral meeting, participation in a seminar on foreign trade between the two countries, dinner with the Brazilian ambassador to the Andean country and a visit to the facilities of the Expoalimentária fair, the largest food and beverage fair in Latin America, which has the participation of Brazilian exhibitors.

According to the legislation, candidates cannot assume the post of President of the Republic in the six months prior to the election. First in the line of succession, Hamilton Mourão is running for a seat in the Senate, for Rio Grande do Sul. Because of this, he traveled abroad to avoid having to assume the Presidency of the Republic.

Also on an official trip is the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who is second in line for succession. He accompanies President Jair Bolsonaro’s entourage at the UN Assembly in New York. Lira is running for re-election to the position of federal deputy and could also have his candidacy questioned if he temporarily assumed the presidency, which is currently being exercised by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).