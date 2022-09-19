Butantan delivers 1 million doses of CoronaVac to vaccinate children

The Butantan Institute delivered, this Monday (19), to the Ministry of Health 1 million new doses of the CoronaVac/Butantan/Sinovac vaccine. The information was released by the institute itself and confirmed by the Ministry of Health. According to the ministry, the doses will now go through logistical procedures and quality control to then be distributed to all states and the Federal District.

Butantan informed that the vaccines were produced in São Paulo with the active pharmaceutical ingredient (IFA) imported from the Chinese company Sinovac. The new doses will be used to vaccinate children aged 3 to 5 years against Covid-19. Vaccination of this age group with the immunizing CoronaVac received approval from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in July this year.

“The delivery of this new batch by Butantan will allow to increase the number of Brazilian children between 3 and 5 years old who will be protected against severe forms of covid-19, avoiding hospitalizations and deaths”, said, in a note, the secretary of Science, Research and Development. in Health in São Paulo, infectious disease specialist David Uip, in a note.

With the batch delivered today (19), Butantan adds 111 million vaccines forwarded to the National Immunization Program (PNI), which has been taking place since January last year.

According to the institute, still in September, another 2.5 million doses of the immunizer will be available for application.