Meeting debates attractive and creative teaching of mathematics

A meeting with educators this week will discuss ways to teach mathematics in an attractive, accessible and creative way in the country’s classrooms. Mentalidades Mathematics is promoted by the Sidarta Institute, in partnership with the Institute of Pure and Applied Mathematics (Impa) and Itaú Social.

The event, which is in its fourth edition, is online and will be aimed at elementary and high school teachers, educators in general and others interested in the topic. Managers and professionals from cities like Rio are confirmed Altamira (PA), Aracruz (ES), Cotia and Itu (both in SP).

The main idea of ​​Mathematical Mentalities is to transform the way of thinking, learning and teaching mathematics, debunking the myth that mathematics is for geniuses.



The director of the National Institute of Pure and Applied Mathematics, Marcelo Viana, says that teaching mathematics needs to be a practical experience. – Fernando Frazão/Arquivo Agência Brazil

“It is very important to bring to the classroom the most current in terms of scientific understanding of learning processes. And, by bridging mathematical content with the most recent advances in neuroscience and psychology, Mentalidades Mathematics makes an important contribution in this regard”, explained the director general of Impa, Marcelo Viana.

According to Viana, the teaching of mathematics needs to be an essentially practical experience, “as concrete as possible, in order to connect the process of acquiring mathematical knowledge to the direct experience of the student. The big challenge is to train the teacher so that he acquires the ability to make this happen in the classroom”.

According to the organizers of the event, one of the examples of the application of Mathematical Mentalities in practice was a vacation course held with students from public schools in Cotia (SP) for 10 days in 2020.

The course allowed students to make a leap equivalent to 1 year and 3 months in mathematics schooling, calculated by their performance in the MARS (Mathematics Assessment Resource Service) assessment.

“The biggest result [do Mentalidades Matemáticas] it is in the alteration of the relationship that people, students and teachers, have with mathematics. Many think that discipline is about right or wrong. Either you get it right or you get it wrong. After this experience, they start to understand that math is much more than that, they start to really enjoy math challenges. Results can be discussed. They seek much more to understand reasoning, to explore the connections between mathematical ideas much more”, explains Ya Jen Chang, president of the Siddhartha Institute.

The meeting will be held between the 20th and 22nd of this month. Interested parties can apply online.