Brazilian University Games start this Sunday in Brazilia

The main university sport competition in the country, the national stage of the 2022 Brazilian University Games (JUBs) begins (18), in Brazilia. The event brings together more than 7,000 participants – including athletes, coaching staff, health professionals and volunteers – from across the country until the 25th.

Athletes aged 18 to 25 years old, regularly enrolled in a Higher Education Institution previously selected in the state selective, can participate in the University Games. All event facilities are free and open to the public.

In all, 28 modalities are part of the event’s sports schedule, including academic, Olympic, Paralympic and electronic ones. Breaking, a sport that will debut at the Paris Olympics in 2024, is part of the University Games for the first time. After a period of hiatus, skateboarding and cheerleading return to the event.

Structure

The University Games will use 20 competition venues throughout the Federal District, in addition to competitions in 14 modalities at the Centro Internacional de Convenções do Brazil (CICB), the central point of the event. The CICB houses the games restaurant, the coordination rooms, the logistics center for the buses that transport the delegations, the athletes’ boulevard and the operational control.

The 2022 competition is supported by a promotion agreement established between the Brazilian Confederation of University Sports (CBDU), responsible for organizing the competition, and the Special Secretariat for Sport of the Ministry of Citizenship. The event has a budget of R$ 8.7 million, of which R$ 5.7 million comes from parliamentary amendments and R$ 3 million from the budget of the Ministry of Citizenship.

Athlete Scholarship

In the Olympic and Paralympic modalities, the results of the JUBs serve as a criterion for claiming the Bolsa Atleta, a program carried out by the Special Secretariat for Sport of the Ministry of Citizenship. The benefit is granted to high-performance athletes who stand out in the main competitions on the national calendar. The 2022 public notice includes 6,773 athletes with an annual investment of R$ 129.5 million.