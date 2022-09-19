Typhoon Nanmadol hits Japanese island of Kyushu

Typhoon Nanmadol hit the island of Kyushu on Sunday, the largest in the far south of Japan. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warns of gales and high waves.

The 14th typhoon of the season, which weakened as it approached Kyushu, is bringing record rainfall, said the JMA, which warned of the risk of rivers overflowing.

Southern Kyushu could receive 400mm of rain over the next 24 hours and wind gusts of up to 235km per hour on Sunday, while central Tokai could receive 300mm of rain, the agency predicts.

The typhoon wreaked havoc in southern Kyushu, bringing down a bus stop in Miyazaki prefecture and breaking windows at a game hall in Kagoshima, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Rail operators and airlines canceled services and the Seven-Eleven convenience store chain temporarily closed about 950 stores. Toyota said it would idle production at three plants on Monday.

*Reporting by Sam Nussey, Maki Shiraki and Ritsuko Shimizu

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.