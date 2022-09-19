President visits Queen Elisabeth’s coffin and pays condolences

President Jair Bolsonaro today (18) visited the coffin of Queen Elisabeth II and signed the book of condolences for the monarch, who died on the 8th. On both occasions, the president was with the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro. On the visit to the coffin, he was also accompanied by Pastor Silas Malafaia.

In the late afternoon (London time; 4 hours more than in Brasília), the president will attend a royal reception hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

Through Twitter, Bolsonaro mourned the queen’s death and cited her visit to Brazil in 1968. “Our condolences to the queen family and the people of the United Kingdom. In Brazil, we still have strong memories of her time there, in 1968. For all that she represented for her country and for the world, the moment is one of regret and recognition of everything she has done for the world”, he said.

On Tuesday (20), Bolsonaro will be in New York, United States, to participate in the United Nations General Assembly. Traditionally, it is up to the Brazilian president to deliver the opening speech.

Article updated at 3:44 pm to clarify information about the actual reception time.