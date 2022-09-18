Trudeau says mass graves in Ukraine are proof of war crimes

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that mass graves found in Ukraine are evidence of Russia’s war crimes and that the aggressor country must bear full responsibility for its actions.

In London for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, Trudeau told reporters that he had met with British Prime Minister Liz Truss and that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was at the top of the conversation’s priorities.

“Obviously, the UK and Canada have been two of the strongest countries in supporting Ukraine and opposing Russia’s illegal actions,” Trudeau said.

These actions “increasingly include war crimes, which are absolutely unacceptable, whether thinking about what we found in Bucha or the discovery of mass graves in the territories reclaimed by Ukraine,” he said.

Ukrainian officials said last week they found 440 bodies in forests near Izium, in northeastern Ukraine, a city recaptured by Ukrainian forces. They said most of the dead were civilians and the causes of death had not been established.

The Kremlin has not commented on the discovery of the graves, but Moscow has denied it has repeatedly deliberately attacked civilians or committed such atrocities.

