Brazil wins fourth place in the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship

Until this week, Brazil‘s best position in presentation at the Worlds, whether in a single or mixed event, was seventh place, achieved both in 1975 and last year. However, the result was surpassed twice in a matter of days. On Saturday (17), the Brazilian team finished fifth in the overall competition (sum of the single and mixed scores of athletes from each country) at the Sofia World Cup (Bulgaria). And this Sunday (18), in the test of the five arches, the Brazilian gymnasts took the country to fourth place, with 33,350 points. The podium was formed by Italy (34,950), Israel (34,050) and Spain, which is less than half a point from Brazil (33,800).

What a wonderful presentation! 😍 4th place in history, best result of the 🇧🇷 in Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships pic.twitter.com/Gxcg0iVLvL — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) September 18, 2022

Differently from the result of the day before, which concerns the same event that is disputed in the Olympic Games, the fourth place came in an exclusive dispute of the World Cup. But that did not diminish the accomplishment or the happiness of the team members: Bárbara Galvão, Deborah Medrado, Duda Arakaki, Gabrielle Moraes, Giovanna Silva and Nicole Pircio, commanded by the technique Camila Ferezin.

“For us to get here and prove that Brazil is a powerhouse in rhythmic gymnastics is priceless. It was very close that we didn’t win a medal. These results are the result of years of work. We left here with the feeling of accomplishment”, said Duda Arakaki, team captain, in a statement to the Brazilian Gymnastics Confederation (CBG).

In the final of the five arcs, Brazil finished ahead of the Bulgarian team, current Olympic champion, in addition to two finalists in Tokyo, Japan and China.

The results at the Sofia World Cup classified the medalist countries for the Paris Games in 2024. In turn, the women’s team guaranteed a spot at next year’s World Cup in Valencia (Spain), which will give five more spots to the next Olympics. . If it does not win the Olympic spot in this opportunity, Brazil will have the Pan-American Championship as its last chance, in 2024.