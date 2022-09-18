Pfizer vaccine for children to be released after ministry approval

The Pfizer vaccine against covid-19 for children between 6 months and 4 years of age will be offered throughout the country as soon as the technical area of ​​the Ministry of Health approves the recommendation of the immunizer. The information was given (18) by the folder, two days after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the application of the pediatric version of Pfizer.

According to the Ministry of Health, the start of the application will not take long because the government has a contract with the manufacturer. “The Ministry of Health has a contract with Pfizer to supply all vaccines approved by Anvisa and included in the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid-19 (PNO). If the recommendation is approved by the technical area of ​​the Ministry, the vaccines will be made available throughout Brazil, as is the case with other age groups,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not provide other information, such as a vaccination schedule. In theory, it is up to the states and municipalities to decide the immunization schedule based on the arrival of doses at the health posts.

different dosage

The pediatric version of Pfizer’s vaccine has a different dosage than that used in age groups over 12 years. The formulation authorized by Anvisa should be applied in three doses of 0.2 ml (equivalent to 3 micrograms). The initial two doses should be given three weeks apart, followed by a third dose given at least eight weeks after the injection. dose.

The lid of the vaccine bottle will come in wine color, to facilitate identification by vaccination teams and also by fathers, mothers and caregivers who will take the children to be vaccinated. The use of different cap colors is a strategy to avoid administration errors, as the product requires different dosages for different age groups.