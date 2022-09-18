Hurricane Fiona approaches Puerto Rico with strong winds and rain

Storm Fiona gained strength and took the form of a hurricane as it approached Puerto Rico on Sunday, threatening to hit the United States with life-threatening floods and landslides, according to the National Health Center. Hurricanes (NHC) of the United States.

The storm, which has since been blamed for one death, was about 80 kilometers south of the city of Ponce, in southern Puerto Rico, with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour, exceeding the threshold that makes it a hurricane, he said. the NHC.

Torrential rains and landslides are also forecast for the Dominican Republic as the storm moves northwest.

“In the forecast, Fiona will pass through Puerto Rico this afternoon or evening,” the NHC said in an update at 11 am local time (12 pm GMT).

