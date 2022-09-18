Check out how was the campaign Sunday of the presidential candidates

The penultimate Sunday before the first round of elections was dedicated to face-to-face with voters. There was a motorcade, speeches, walking and leafleting promoted by the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic.

Today’s agenda by Ciro Gomes (PDT) included a meeting with associations and companies in the Information and Communication Technology sector.

Constituent Eymael (DC) participated, in the morning, in a motorcade in Tatuapé, a neighborhood of São Paulo. He had no campaign commitments in the afternoon.

Re-election candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) addressed supporters at the home of the Brazilian ambassador in London, where he traveled to attend the funeral of Queen Elisabeth II. He spoke out against legalizing abortion and drugs and said he will win in the first round. He made the speech before visiting the monarch’s coffin and signing the book of condolences.

Felipe D’Avila (Novo) had no public commitments today.

Candidate Léo Péricles (UP) participated today (18) in leafleting at Ocupação Esperança, in Belo Horizonte, visited families and spoke to the population.

Candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) participated in a rally in Florianópolis. He said he intends to create opportunities for young people and promised to end hunger, a problem that, according to the candidate’s campaign, affects at least 500,000 people in Santa Catarina. He spoke alongside fellow believers and paid tribute to the former dean of the Federal University of Santa Catarina, Luiz Carlos Cancellier, who died in 2017.

Father Kelmon (PTB) carried out an internal agenda with priests and pastors who supported the campaign in São Paulo.

Simone Tebet (MDB) who is running for the presidency for the MDB, was this afternoon (18) at the Center for Northeastern Traditions, north of the city of São Paulo. In the morning, the candidate took a walk with supporters in Itapevi, in Greater São Paulo, where she also visited the Escola do Futuro. The project relies on Google systems and equipment to serve 5,000 students from 1st to 5th grade. Proposal that Tebet intends to expand to the entire country. “We are going to put a full-time school to serve from the smallest child, guaranteeing quality meals, helping the mayor to buy them and paying decent salaries to our teachers”, she said.

Sofia Manzano (PCB) was at Feira de São Joaquim, Salvador. She also paid a visit to the Ilê Asipá terreiro along with other party candidates. “Osi Alagba [sacerdote] Antônio received us with the affection and energy of the ancestors”, he commented on Twitter.

Soraya Thronicke (União) spent the day in Recife. At 10 am, she had an administrative meeting with representatives of União Brazil and, at 12 pm, she participated in media training (training to grant interviews to the press).

Vera (PSTU), the PSTU candidate for the presidency, spent the morning in Belo Horizonte where she had lunch with her co-religionists. In the afternoon, she traveled to Salvador, where, tomorrow (19), she will have campaign activities.

*Collaborated with Daniel Mello, Mariana Tokarnia and Wellton Máximo.