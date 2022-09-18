Quotas for blacks and indigenous people in RJ are extended for 60 years

The reservation of 20% of vacancies in public tenders for blacks and indigenous people was extended until 2081. The rule applies to effective positions and public jobs of bodies of direct and indirect administration of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary Powers, the Public Ministry, the Court of Accounts and the Public Defender’s Office. The law authored by the Executive Power was sanctioned by Governor Cláudio Castro and published in the Official State Gazette.

The nomination of approved candidates will be in accordance with the general classification order in the contest, but for every five candidates, the fifth vacancy is allocated to a successful black or indigenous candidate, according to the order of classification.

In addition to extending the affirmative law for another 60 years, the rule establishes that the State Secretariat for Social Assistance and Human Rights monitors the results and produces a conclusive report every two years.

Racial equality

According to the state government, the purpose of reserving vacancies for ethnic and racial minorities in public tenders is to guarantee the protection of fundamental rights and the principle of equality. The text states that, with blacks and indigenous people in public positions, in the coming years, there will be a significant advance in the reduction of racial and social inequalities.