Caixa starts paying the September installment of Auxílio Brazil today

Caixa starts paying the September installment of Auxílio Brazil this Saturday (17th). Beneficiaries with a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 1 receive today. This is the second installment with a minimum amount of R$ 600, which will be in force until December, according to the constitutional amendment enacted in July by the National Congress.

In the schedule, the payment date would be on Monday (19). Caixa informed that the installments with an expiration date starting on Mondays are available for movement from the immediately preceding Saturday. According to the bank, this situation is permanent and was presented “prior to the beginning of the program, not being an exceptional situation for the current month”.

The constitutional amendment also authorized the inclusion of 2.2 million families in Auxílio Brazil. As a result, the total number of beneficiaries served by the program rose to 20.2 million this semester as of this month.

The beneficiary will be able to consult information about the payment dates, the benefit amount and the composition of the installments in two applications: Auxílio Brazil, developed for the social program, and the Caixa Tem application, used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts.

In January, the minimum amount of Auxílio Brazil will return to R$ 400, unless a new proposal to amend the Constitution is approved. Traditionally, the Auxílio Brazil dates follow the Bolsa Família model, which paid beneficiaries on the last ten working days of the month. However, an ordinance edited in early August anticipated the payment of the August installment for the 9th to the 22nd.

See the calendar:

end of NIS June july ago set out nov ten 1 06/17 07/18 08/18 09/19 10/18 11/17 12/12 two 06/20 07/19 08/19 09/20 10/19 11/18 12/13 3 06/21 07/20 08/22 09/21 10/20 11/21 12/14 4 06/22 07/21 08/23 09/22 10/21 11/22 12/15 5 06/23 07/22 08/24 09/23 10/24 11/23 12/16 6 06/24 07/25 08/25 09/26 10/25 11/24 12/19 7 06/27 07/26 08/26 09/27 10/26 11/25 12/20 8 06/28 07/27 08/29 09/28 10/27 11/28 12/21 9 06/29 07/28 08/30 09/29 10/28 11/29 12/22 0 06/30 07/29 08/31 09/30 10/31 11/30 12/23

Basic benefits

Auxílio Brazil has three basic benefits and six supplementary benefits, which can be added if the beneficiary gets a job or has a child who excels in sports competitions or in scientific and academic competitions.

Can receive the extra benefits families with income per capita of up to R$100, considered to be in extreme poverty, and those with income per capita of up to R$ 200, considered in a condition of poverty.

THE Brazil Agency prepared a question-and-answer guide on Auxílio Brazil. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can ask are the criteria for integrating the social program, the nine different types of benefits and what happened with Bolsa Família and emergency aid, which were in force until October last year.

Gas Allowance

This month there will be no payment of Auxílio Gás, which benefits families registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico). As the benefit is only paid every two months, payment will return in October.

Only those who are included in CadÚnico and have at least one family member who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) can receive the Auxílio Gás. The law that created the program defined that the woman responsible for the family will have preference, as well as women victims of domestic violence.

Article changed at 11:50 am to clarify information about benefit payment dates.