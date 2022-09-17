BrazilBrazil

Cinemateca Brazileira receives repechage of the Varilux Film Festival

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 27 mins ago
1 minute read

The Cinemateca Brazileira is showing a recap of the Varilux Festival, an event that promotes French cinema. The recap takes place until September 25 at the Cinemateca’s Sala Grande Otelo, which is located in Vila Clementino, in São Paulo.

The schedule returns with 19 feature films. Films such as A hero, by Asghar Farhadi, winner of the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival last year. The film tells the story of Rahim, who is in prison for a debt he was unable to pay.

will also be displayed setbacks, Eric Gravel, winner of the best director and best actress awards at the Venice Film Festival; and the drama The next stepby Cédric Klapisch, a very successful film in France, having taken more than 1 million spectators to the cinema.

Another highlight is the Haffman’s Fate, by Fred Cavayé, which tells the story of François Mercier, an ordinary man who dreams of starting a family with the woman he loves and who works for a jeweler.

Tickets for the sessions cost R$5 (half-price) and R$10 (full price). The schedule of films can be consulted on Cinemateca’s social networks.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 27 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Fighter accused of beating 4-year-old stepson surrenders to police

6 mins ago

Cinema Column: Forever Godard

48 mins ago

Afghan refugees are sent to hotels in São Paulo

1 hour ago

King Charles III and William greet Queen’s supporters

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.