Cinemateca Brazileira receives repechage of the Varilux Film Festival

The Cinemateca Brazileira is showing a recap of the Varilux Festival, an event that promotes French cinema. The recap takes place until September 25 at the Cinemateca’s Sala Grande Otelo, which is located in Vila Clementino, in São Paulo.

The schedule returns with 19 feature films. Films such as A hero, by Asghar Farhadi, winner of the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival last year. The film tells the story of Rahim, who is in prison for a debt he was unable to pay.

will also be displayed setbacks, Eric Gravel, winner of the best director and best actress awards at the Venice Film Festival; and the drama The next stepby Cédric Klapisch, a very successful film in France, having taken more than 1 million spectators to the cinema.

Another highlight is the Haffman’s Fate, by Fred Cavayé, which tells the story of François Mercier, an ordinary man who dreams of starting a family with the woman he loves and who works for a jeweler.

Tickets for the sessions cost R$5 (half-price) and R$10 (full price). The schedule of films can be consulted on Cinemateca’s social networks.