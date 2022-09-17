Cinema Column: Forever Godard

The most talked about subject in the culture editors around the world this week was the assisted death of Jean Luc Godard. It is possible to say that Godard’s work is immortal, whether for the hundreds of articles he wrote as a critic, or for his films, which not only changed the directions of the seventh art, but also challenged the commercial norms of narrative cinema and the vocabulary of criticism. movie.

Godard’s references in world cinema are countless. In 2002, the iconic British music and film magazine, Sight & Sound, published a survey in which Godard was ranked third, in a list of specialized critics that brought the top ten directors of all time. Without a doubt, Jean Luc has created one of the greatest bodies of critical analysis of any filmmaker since the mid-20th century.

Throughout his career he has also collected dozens of awards. In 2010, she received an honorary Oscar. But since we’re talking about the most controversial director in history, he didn’t pick up his statuette, which didn’t change anything on the part of his admirers and followers.

Godard began to be internationally recognized for being one of the exponents of the French movement new wavealong with other young filmmakers such as Claude Chabrol (The cousins1959), François Truffaut (The Misunderstood1959) and Agnes Varda (La Pointe Courte1955).

At the end of the 1950s, these young directors began to make a series of films that had aesthetic innovation as common characteristics, both in form and content, bringing a more authorial vision of the story to be told. the harassedfrom 1960, and Live lifefrom 1962, are among Godard’s two most iconic films, featuring quick cuts from one scene to the next and a non-linear narrative.

This new way of filmmaking influenced several American filmmakers, changing the direction of Hollywood productions from the late 1960s onwards. Among the directors who were directly inspired by Godard and his contemporaries were Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Peter Bogdanovich and Robert Altman.

Born in Paris and raised in Switzerland, Godard had a troubled relationship with his parents, a doctor and a banker’s daughter. The bond was broken when he left the illustrious Sorbonne for the Cinémathèque française, where he met his main creative partner, François Truffaut (1932-1984), and André Bazin, editor-in-chief of the magazine. Cahiers du Cinemabible for moviegoers, in which Godard worked as a critic.

His big screen debut was with the movie harassed, in 1960, his brilliant production about a thief wanted by the police who has an affair with an American woman. An abstract, poetic and daring film.

In his personal life, Godard was married twice, to actresses Anna Karina and Anne Wiazemsky, both stars in several of his films. But it was with the Dane based in Paris, Anna Karina, that Godard caught everyone’s eye in critically acclaimed films like side band from 1964 and Pierrot le Fou from 1965.

I stay here with my goodbye to the master, and in one way or another, connected to his work as a cinephile and with my name linked to the great star, Anna Karina, companion and inspiring muse of the acclaimed French director.

Movie of the week tips

Ticket to paradise: Julia Roberts and George Cloney together in a movie? Yes, the stars are in this movie that opens this week.

In the plot, a divorced couple decides to travel in a hurry to an idyllic island in an attempt to prevent their daughter from getting married.

Hilarious situations will make the public have fun with this ex-couple, who will do everything to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did.

A super request and guaranteed fun!

moonage daydream: success at the last Cannes festival and acclaimed by critics, the film directed by Brett Morgen debuts in cinemas.

The documentary about David Bowie promises to surprise fans and laypeople of the work of one of music’s greatest geniuses.

The public will be immersed in images of showsfamily file and makings offs.

Remembering that the title refers to one of the most iconic songs of rock chameleon – Moonage Daydream.

Film Festival in Brazilia

The Brasília International Film Festival (Biff) celebrates ten years with the return in person to movie theaters and shows online for the whole country.

There are more than 50 films. Most will be shown for the first time in Latin America. The exhibition was screened by a specialized curator.

The Festival, this year, presents a workshop in partnership with the TikTokers Academy, tuned in the new tools, with the objective of enabling the public to create audiovisual content on the entertainment platform and the fastest growing social network in the world.

The event will be held in a hybrid format, between the 23rd and .

For programming visit: biffestival.com.