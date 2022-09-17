Afghan refugees are sent to hotels in São Paulo

Afghan refugees who were camped at Guarulhos International Airport, in São Paulo, were taken, on Friday night (16), to accommodation in the city hall of the capital. Three buses, provided by the state government, moved 93 people to the shelter. Of this total, 34 are children and adolescents. They were welcomed at the hotel Centro de A Alojamento Especial para Famílias, in the east side of São Paulo. The venue has a capacity for 200 people.

The migratory flow is due to the rise to power of the Taliban, a fundamentalist religious group. According to the Federal Police, 407 Afghans arrived in Brazil via Guarulhos Airport in July, 292 in August and 459 in September, until the 14th. In September 2021, 12 Afghans entered the country, and in October , 57. “With little or no knowledge of Portuguese and without financial conditions, some of them were forced to stay at the airport itself”, informed the Federal Public Ministry (MPF).

humanitarian visa

In September last year, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice issued an ordinance to facilitate the granting of humanitarian visas to people coming from Afghanistan. According to Itamaraty, 6,100 visas were authorized under this new policy. The granting of temporary visas is due to the serious humanitarian crisis and violation of human rights faced by their country of origin.

“Welcoming cannot be reduced to issuing humanitarian visas. It is the duty of the Brazilian State, at the three levels of the federation, to make every effort to comply with the constitutional guarantees and international treaties to which Brazil is a signatory, which guarantee worthy means of reception and subsequent integration into Brazilian society”, he highlighted, in note, the Public Prosecutor Guilherme Göpfert.

Hotel reception

The hotel on the east side that will receive the Afghans will be managed by the Educational Community of Base Sítio Pinheirinho, at a cost of around R$ 187,000 per month. The São Paulo government contributed R$ 50 million to the municipality to expand the number of reception spaces in hotels. The new unit, opened yesterday, will use approximately R$ 3 million in adaptation and funding.

The prefecture also informed that five Afghans who already understand the Portuguese language will be transferred from the Vila Independência Municipal Club to the hotel to help the new arrivals. In all, 221 migrants are sheltering in the city of São Paulo, including the families referred to the new hotel.

The Municipal Department of Assistance and Social Development (SMADS) maintains 19 hotels aimed at welcoming families and elderly people living on the streets in the capital of São Paulo, with 1,949 spaces.

Taliban

It’s been a year since the United States withdrew troops from Afghanistan after 20 years of occupation. At the time, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country, and control of the presidential palace was taken over by the Taliban.

The Taliban became known as a fundamentalist religious group in the first half of the 1990s and was organized by rebels who had received support from the United States and Pakistan to combat the Soviet presence in Afghanistan, which lasted from 1979 to 1989, amid the Cold War. The coming to power was consolidated in 1996, with the capture of the capital, Kabul.

Once in control of the government, the Taliban carried out executions of opponents and applied their interpretation of Sharia, Islamic law. A violent judicial system was established: people accused of adultery could be sentenced to death and suspected theft suffered physical punishment and even mutilation. Beards became mandatory for men, and women could not be seen publicly unaccompanied by their husbands. In addition, they had to wear the burqa, covering the entire body. Television, music and cinema were banned, and girls were not allowed to attend school.

The American occupation was a reaction to the attacks on the twin towers of the World Trade Center, skyscrapers located in New York. Two planes hit the buildings on September 11, 2001, taking them to the ground and causing nearly 3,000 deaths. The United States accused the Taliban of harboring the terrorist group Al Qaeda, which claimed responsibility for the attack. In October 2001, military operations in Afghanistan began.

The radicals, however, managed to regain control of the country last year, installing a new fundamentalist government.