King Charles III and William greet Queen’s supporters

King Charles III and his son William shook hands and greeted well-wishers who queued for hours in central London on Saturday to pass Queen Elizabeth’s coffin. They asked people how long they had been there and if they were warm enough.

To cheers and cries of “God save the King”, Charles and William spoke to the mourners near Lambeth Bridge as they approached the end of the huge line to see the coffin in historic Westminster Hall.

On Friday night, Charles joined his three brothers – Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward – in a silent vigil beside the coffin. The Queen’s eight grandchildren, including William and Harry, will hold their own ceremonial guard later this Saturday.

“She wouldn’t believe all of this, she really wouldn’t,” William told a man about the late monarch who died on September 8 at age 96. “It’s amazing.”

One woman told Charles it was “worth the wait” and other people wished him well when he asked how long they had been standing there.

People continued to throng central London, joining the hundreds of thousands who passed the coffin in a solemn stream to honor Britain’s oldest monarch – a testament to her popularity.

Ahead of the state funeral on Monday, world leaders are also starting to arrive in the British capital.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese were among dignitaries who paid their respects on Saturday, while New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was seen bowing to the coffin on Friday.

US President Joe Biden is expected to go on Sunday to see Elizabeth lying in an oak coffin on a purple catafalque, draped in the Royal Standard and with the Imperial State Crown on top.

President Jair Bolsonaro will travel to London for the funeral.

London’s police force described the funeral as the biggest security operation it has ever carried out, as prime ministers, presidents and royals gather, and the king visited police headquarters to thank the emergency services workers involved in the planning. on Saturday.

Additional reporting by Rosalba O’Brien and Alison Williams

