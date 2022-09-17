BrazilBrazil

President travels to London to attend Elizabeth II’s funeral

President Jair Bolsonaro travels, this Saturday (17), at 7 pm, to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, United Kingdom. The ceremony will be held next Mondaythursday (19).

Queen Elizabeth II died last Thursdaythis Friday (8), aged 96, at Balmoral Palace, Scotland. On the same day, Bolsonaro declared three days of official mourning. On the occasion, the Brazilian president said that she was “a queen for all of us”.

The presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and of France, Emmanuel Macron, also confirmed their presence. According to the London police force, the queen’s funeral will be the biggest security operation ever undertaken.

From London, Bolsonaro must travel directly to New York, in the United States, where he will participate in the opening of the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations. The event is scheduled for the day September 20. Traditionally, the Brazilian president’s speech opens the conference.

*With information from Reuters

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




