Immersive exhibition Oceano sem Fronteiras debuts at AquaRio

Immersive exhibits are on the rise and now it’s time for the marine ecosystem to get its own. A “dive” is what provides exposure Ocean Without Borders, open for visitation until December 11 at the Aquarium Marinho do Rio, AquaRio. But, more than that, the exhibition proposes reflections on the importance of ensuring a healthy relationship with the seas.

Through projections, the public will be able to visit the seabed and interact with marine beings. On 170 square meters, you will also find maps and panels with content on the need to conserve the biodiversity of the oceans.

Ocean Without Borders offers information on the ocean economy, the Brazilian coast, the relationship between humans and the sea, in addition to warning about problems that affect biodiversity. Visitors will be able to learn about the consequences of predatory fishing and the accumulation of plastic in the oceans, for example.

The exhibition takes place within the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, which began in 2021 and runs until 2030. Proposed by the United Nations (UN), the initiative aims to raise awareness of the population around the world about the importance of oceans and mobilize public, private and civil society actors to promote actions that favor the sustainability of the seas.

Visiting hours are from 9 am to 5 pm on weekdays and from 9 am to 6 pm on weekends. Tickets, from R$ 10, can be purchased here

