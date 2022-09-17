Japan issues special typhoon alert, with unprecedented storm

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a special typhoon warning on Saturday for Kagoshima Prefecture in Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan’s main islands, as the region braces for a powerful and potentially destructive super typhoon. .

The alert came after the weather agency urged residents to evacuate parts of Kyushu earlier in the day ahead of Typhoon Nanmadol, which is expected to bring up to half a meter of rain when it hits the region on Sunday.

Nanmadol, classified as a super typhoon by the US Navy’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center, has the potential to be the most destructive tropical storm to hit Japan in decades.

This season’s 14th typhoon was near the island of Minami-Daito in southern Japan, heading northwest at 20 km/h on Saturday afternoon. Winds in the center of the storm were blowing at 198 km/h, with gusts of up to 270 km/h, according to the Japanese agency.

“Unprecedented” storms and rain could hit the area, Ryuta Kurora, an official with the Japan Meteorological Agency, said at a televised press conference, urging residents to evacuate before dark.

