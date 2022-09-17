Rodrigo Pacheco assumes Presidency of the Republic for four days

The President of the National Congress, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), will assume the Presidency of the Republic for four days due to international trips by Jair Bolsonaro and Vice President Hamilton Morão. Third in the presidential line of succession, this is the third time the congressman has taken office.

President Jair Bolsonaro travels this (17) to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, UK. The ceremony will be held next thursday (19).

The vice president, Hamilton Mourão, travels to Lima, Peru, this . He will stay in the country until the 20th. The second in line of succession, mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) goes to New York, in the United States.

Senator Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB) is responsible for the Senate Presidency during this period. According to the legislation, candidates cannot assume the post of President of the Republic in the six months prior to the election. Hamilton Mourão is running for a seat in the Senate, for Rio Grande do Sul, and Arthur Lira seeks re-election to the post of federal deputy.

Schedule

Lira will also participate in the UN event and will return to Brazil with the presidential entourage. Vice President Hamilton Mourão travels to Peru this Saturday afternoon (17) and, on Sunday (18), is expected to meet with President Pedro Castillo. Peruvian, Dina Boluarte. In the neighboring country, the vice president will also participate in Expoalimentaria Perú 2022. The fair of food inputs will have Brazilian producers.

