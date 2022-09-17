BrazilBrazil

Fire hits oil terminal and oil tanker in Venezuela

A fire broke out at an oil terminal in Venezuela on Saturday when a hose used to supply gasoline to an oil tanker came loose, the country’s oil minister, Tareck El Aissami, said.

The fire, which took place early Saturday at one of the berths of the Guaraguao terminal, located on the east coast of Venezuela, was extinguished shortly afterwards, but also affected the Panama-flagged oil tanker Larko and interrupted operations at the terminal, according to marine sources. No injuries were reported. The affected ship was removed from the terminal.

Manuel Ferreira, mayor of the coastal town of Lecheria, near Puerto la Cruz, also confirmed the incident.

The Guaraguao terminal, operated by the state-owned company PDVSA, deals mainly with fuel for domestic use.

