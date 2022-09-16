Actor José Dumont is arrested in the act with child pornography

The Civil Police yesterday (15) arrested actor José Dumont, in the act, for the crime of storing sex images involving children.

According to the police, investigations by the Child and Adolescent Victim Police Station (Dcav) began after a security camera at the condominium where the actor lives caught Dumont abusing a 12-year-old boy, with kisses on the mouth and intimate caresses.

The boy would be a fan of Dumont, who would have offered financial aid and gifts to the minor. In compliance with the search and seizure warrant, the police found a personal computer and a cell phone with images and videos of sex involving children in the actor’s home.

Dumont was taken to Dcav and remains at the disposal of Justice. The Civil Police said that the investigation is confidential. The defense did not comment.

At the age of 72 and with a career spanning 40 years, José Dumont became known for acting in dozens of plays, films, series and soap operas such as Severe Death and Life, Memories of Prison, The Hour of the Star, kenoma, Narrators of Yahweh, wetland, Terra Nostra, America and Old Chico.

In a note, the Globo network reported that José Dumont was fired from the cast of the soap opera all flowersscheduled to debut in October on the broadcaster’s on-demand content app.

“The actor José Dumont was hired as the right work specifically for the soap opera all flowers, to be shown on Globoplay. In view of the reported facts, Globo made the decision to remove him from the soap opera. The suspicion of pedophilia is serious. No abusive and criminal behavior is tolerated by the company, even if it occurs in the personal lives of contractors and third parties that have any relationship with it”.