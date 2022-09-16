PF arrests Haitian who issued fake visas to stay in Brazil

The Federal Police (PF) served on Friday (16) two search and seizure warrants and one for preventive arrest in the city of Candeias, Bahia, as part of Operation Traité.

The investigation lasted six months and resulted in the arrest of a Haitian who issued fake Brazilian visas to foreigners seeking to regularize their status in Brazil.

According to investigations, a total of 98 false visas were issued upon payment of more than BRL 1,000 for each document issued.

“The negotiations were carried out, at first, through a travel agency advertised on social networks. Subsequently, contacts and final negotiations were maintained through the message app”, the PF detailed in a note.

Residents in several cities in Brazil, including the city of Porto Alegre (RS), where the complaint was made that resulted in the opening of a police investigation, are among the victims of the coup.

The suspect, who did not have his identity revealed, will answer for the crimes of forgery of public document and embezzlement. The name of the operation, Traitè, means traitor in French.