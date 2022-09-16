Palestinian farmer finds archaeological treasure in Gaza Strip

A Palestinian farmer found several tile mosaics from the Byzantine era. The discovery was made at the moment when the farmer was planting an olive tree and the shovel digging up the earth hit something hard. After calling for their son, the two excavated and discovered more mosaics, many of them in good condition. The concern at the moment is to preserve the site, due to the armed clashes with the Israelis.

Hamas, the group that governs the Gaza Strip, will make an official announcement of the discovery. Despite the enthusiasm, there are great fears about what will happen to the place, which is just over a kilometer from the border with Israel.

Due to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, there is fear that fighting could destroy the archaeological find, which would not be unprecedented in the territory.

The mosaic has 17 iconographies of monsters and birds, is well preserved and is brightly colored.

“These are the most beautiful mosaics ever discovered in the Gaza Strip, both in terms of graphic quality and the complexity of the geometry,” explained René Elter, an archaeologist at the French School of Biblical and Archaeological Studies in Jerusalem. “Never before have mosaics of this quality, graphic precision and richness of color been discovered in Gaza.”

Elter explained that the mosaics date to the period between the 5th and 7th centuries. However, the archaeologist said more excavations and more studies will be needed to determine when the mosaics were built and if they are part of a religious or secular complex.

The Gaza Strip is a small Palestinian enclave between Israel and Egypt. The site has great archaeological value, with discoveries of ancient civilizations, ranging from the Bronze Age to the Islamic and Ottoman eras.

However, discoveries made are rarely protected. Some sites were looted, others were destroyed due to new construction projects and constant fighting with Israel.

The financial resources to preserve the findings are few and Hamas itself attaches little importance to them. In 2017, some large machines destroyed much of a site with traces of the Bronze Age to build housing blocks, in a strip of just 300 square kilometers where more than 2 million people live.

Despite the problems, there are some sites that have been preserved and restored. Hamas announced that these mosaics are “a major discovery” and that it will make an official statement in the coming days.

The owner of the land where the mosaics were discovered declined to be identified and protected the pieces, hoping to receive pecuniary compensation for protecting an important historical find.

René Elter warned that the mosaics were in imminent danger, due to their location so close to the border with Israel. He also expressed concern about the lack of experience of those found in the excavation. “It is imperative that an emergency intervention be organized quickly.”

