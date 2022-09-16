Actions of the week of transit and mobility start on Monday

The National Traffic Week and Mobility Week will be held from next Monday (19) with actions that aim to encourage road safety and improve public transport. The events were opened today (16) by the Ministries of Infrastructure and Regional Development (MDR).

Debates, lectures, meetings and partnerships will be held to strengthen traffic and urban mobility actions. Among the highlights is the signing of a protocol of intent between the MDR and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) for the development of high and medium capacity collective public transport projects.

On the 22nd, the traditional World Car Free Day takes place. On the occasion, the Bicicleta Brazil seal will be delivered, which rewards initiatives and entities that collaborate with active mobility, which is non-motorized mobility.



National Traffic Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Frederico Carneiro, during the launch of the Mobility Week and the National Traffic Week, by José Cruz/Agência Brazil

Also next Thursday (22) there will be the launch of the Positive Driver Registry, in partnership with the Federal Data Processing Service (Serpro). “This is one of the great initiatives that have been promoted in the traffic policy. The narrative changes, not only punishing that offending driver, but offering benefits to those who comply with the law, who follow the traffic rules”, said the National Traffic Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Frederico Carneiro, during the opening ceremony of the weeks of transit and mobility.

According to him, from the 22nd, drivers will be able to register and receive real benefits for good conduct in traffic, “whether it’s a discount, advantage, priority service, the possibilities are the most varied”.

public consultations

The Ministry of Infrastructure also opened two public consultations this Friday. One of them is about the regulatory agenda of the National Traffic Department (Senatran), formerly the National Traffic Department (Denatran), for the biennium 2023-2024. The other is a survey on the status of administrative infraction appeals boards. Consultations are available on the Participa +Brazil platform, run by the federal government.

The proposal this year is to promote a week of joint events by the two ministries in commemoration of the National Traffic Week (provided for in the National Traffic Code) and the Mobility Week (celebrated worldwide and, in Brazil, since 2001). The partnership between the folders was signed during last year’s Mobility Week and, this Friday, the technical cooperation agreement was renewed.

The joint work includes the promotion of actions aimed at traffic safety, the strengthening and integration of the National Traffic System and the study and management of policies and financing of actions to reduce deaths and traffic accidents in Brazil, with based on the National Plan for the Reduction of Traffic Deaths and Injuries.