Felipe D’Avila wants social program for families with poor children

The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic for the Novo party, Felipe D’Avila, and the candidate for vice, Tiago Mitraud, carry out a campaign agenda in Uberlândia and Uberaba, in the Triângulo Mineiro, this Friday (16) to find supporters and candidates of the Novo and discuss their proposals with entrepreneurs in the food sector in both cities.

“Minas Gerais has great power in the area of ​​agribusiness. We need to take more of the Minas experience to the rest of Brazil, put Brazil on track as well, bring predictability of the rules, trust in the rules of the game to let private investment make the economy generate income and employment for Brazilians”, said the minister. presidential candidate, upon arrival in Uberlândia.

He also spoke about one of the goals of his government’s plan, which is to eradicate extreme poverty in four years. “We are going to do this by focusing on what is already being spent on social programs for the poorest. We are talking here about families that have poor children. It is not possible to give the same amount of aid to an unemployed 20-year-old and to a mother with two children. We know that most of the extreme misery in Brazil is in families that have children under the age of 10”, said the candidate.

The presidential candidate began his agenda at the NGO Pontes de Amor, a non-profit philanthropic organization affiliated with the National Association of Adoption Support Groups, which has been operating for ten years in Uberlândia and the Triângulo Mineiro.

After lunch with local party leaders, the candidates visit the headquarters of the Yamo dairy company. In the late afternoon, they meet with business leaders affiliated with the Commercial and Industrial Association of Uberaba and end the day with a dinner with supporters in the city.