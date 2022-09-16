STF will resume trial of the time frame, says minister to indigenous people

The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Rosa Weber, committed to resume the trial of the so-called time frame for the demarcation and possession of areas claimed as traditional indigenous.

In a meeting on Thursday (15) with leaders of six indigenous ethnic groups from Bahia, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul and Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, the minister said that she was already studying the best date for put the process on the agenda, but guaranteed that it will do so during its management. The trial stalled for a year.

Rosa Weber took office as president of the Supreme Court on the 12th. Although the term is for two years, the minister must leave the post in October 2023, when she will be 75 years old and, according to current rules, she will have to retire compulsorily. .

With the resumption of the trial, the STF will decide whether indigenous communities have the right to usufruct only the areas they claim to have belonged to their ancestors and which they already occupied when the Federal Constitution was enacted on October 5, 1988, or if such right is it also extends to lands occupied after this date.

The judgment of the case – Extraordinary Appeal (RE) 1,017,365) with general repercussions, that is, the decision of which will apply to other cases of demarcation of indigenous lands – was suspended on September 15, 2021, due to a request for a view by the minister Alexandre de Moraes. At the time, only two ministers had voted: Edson Fachin and Nunes Marques.

Rapporteur of the case and first to vote, Fachin was against the adoption of the date of promulgation of the Federal Constitution as a time frame for defining indigenous occupation of areas recognized as traditional. For Fachin, the Constitution classifies indigenous rights as fundamental, so that they cannot be suppressed by constitutional amendments, not depending on a time frame.

Nunes Marques, on the other hand, understood that indigenous communities only have the right to the lands they already occupied on October 5, 1988. For the minister, the traditional possession of the claimed land should not be confused with immemorial possession, it being necessary to prove that the claimed area already had been reoccupied before the entry into force of the constitutional text.

According to Nunes Marques, the STF decision in the case of the Raposa Serra do Sol Indigenous Land, in which the time frame was adopted, is the solution that best reconciles national and indigenous interests.

cimi

According to the Indigenous Missionary Council (Cimi), linked to the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB), in just ten days of September, seven Indians from the Guajajara, Pataxó and Guarani-Kaiowá ethnic groups were murdered in Maranhão, in Mato Grosso do Sul and Bahia, in a context of land conflicts.

Concern for the safety of indigenous peoples was one of the main reasons for 120 indigenous leaders to travel to Brasília to demand action from public bodies and to meet with the new president of the STF.