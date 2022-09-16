Bolsonaro says he hopes for peace in Ukraine

The candidate for re-election to the Presidency of the Republic by the PL, Jair Bolsonaro, said today (16) that he is rooting for peace and that Brazil “will do everything” to achieve this goal in Ukraine. The European country has been experiencing an armed conflict since it was invaded by Russia in February this year.

“Why did we come this far? You, for the most part, for the country of origin, a peaceful country, a country that is also a rural producer, which in the flag there rules the same colors as the flag here. We are brothers, we want the good of each other, we hope for peace. And Brazil will do everything, as it has been doing, so that this peace is achieved,” he said.

Bolsonaro was in Prudentópolis, in the interior of Paraná, where he participated in a rally with local candidates. The municipality has the largest community of immigrants and descendants of Ukrainians in Brazil.

Before the event, the candidate took a motorcycle ride through the city and greeted supporters. In the afternoon and at night, Bolsonaro fulfills his campaign agenda in Londrina (PR).