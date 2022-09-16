BrazilBrazil

STF begins trial of injunction that restricted arms sales

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read

The ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) began to decide today (16), through the virtual plenary, whether to endorse the decision of Minister Edson Fachin that restricted the effects of presidential decrees that regulated the Disarmament Statute.

By 2:30 pm, four ministers had expressed their support for the restrictions. In addition to Fachin, ministers Luís Roberto Barroso, Alexandre de Moraes and Gilmar Mendes voted in the same direction. The trial is scheduled to end on Tuesday (20).

After Edson Fachin’s decision, delivered on September 5, the case was released for referendum by the other ministers of the Court in the virtual plenary, a voting modality in which votes are entered in an electronic system and there is no face-to-face deliberation.

By the decision, the limitation of the amount of ammunition must be guaranteed only in the amount necessary for the safety of citizens; the Executive Power cannot create new situations of need that are not provided for by law and the purchase of weapons for restricted use can only be authorized for public security or national defense, and not based on the citizen’s personal interest.

The precautionary measures were requested by the PT and PSB and partially reach decrees 9,846/2019 and 9,845/2019, in addition to suspending Interministerial Ordinance 1,634 of April 22, 2020, which deals with the limit on the purchase of ammunition by persons authorized to carry a firearm. fire.

The question of the validity of the decrees began to be judged last year, but was interrupted by a request for a view from Minister Nunes Marques. However, Fachin is the rapporteur of actions that are being processed in parallel to the processes whose analysis was suspended and granted the injunctions. The minister cited the risk of violence during the elections to individually suspend part of the decrees.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

STF will resume trial of the time frame, says minister to indigenous people

14 mins ago

Bolsonaro says he hopes for peace in Ukraine

35 mins ago

Biden government prepares rules for digital assets and cryptocurrencies

56 mins ago

Central Bank reports data leak of 137,300 Pix keys

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.